At least one dead in Williamson County due to winter storms

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said there could be others.

AUSTIN, Texas — At least one person is dead in Williamson County due to sub-freezing temperatures as a result of the winter storms.

Officials confirmed the deceased was a 64-year-old man.

"We have done well, though we have lost one person to the frigid temperatures, and there may be others in the days ahead that we discover," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell on Friday. "I'm heartbroken because everyone is someone in Williamson County."

While KVUE is working to confirm reports of other deaths across Central Texas, we do know three people died after a house fire in East Austin on Wednesday. Two people were declared deceased on scene while the third was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The third, a 91-year-old woman, died two days later.

Officials said it appeared power was not on at the residence at the time of the fire.

More than 30 deaths have also been reported around Texas due to the winter storms.

In the Houston area, for instance, a woman and a young girl died Tuesday from carbon monoxide poisoning after trying to keep warm in a running vehicle in a garage.

Also on Tuesday, a family in Conroe said they woke up to find their 11-year-old son dead in their mobile home. They said just a day earlier he was excited to be playing in the snow.

Thousands of residents across Texas are still struggling with power and water outages.