List: Where to get drinking water if you have no water to boil

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin and several other cities in Central Texas are under a boil water notice as the area deals with the effects of the deadly Texas winter storm.

Many do not have the power needed to boil water and don't have water to boil. If you don't have power, you can treat your water by boiling on camp stoves, fish fryers or grills. You can also disinfect your water by putting a 1/8 teaspoon of household bleach per gallon of water, shake or mix it very well and let it sit for 30 minutes.

Lines are long at grocery stores and gas stations, causing bottled water to fly off the shelves fast. However, if you don't have the resources to treat your water, there are some resources available to acquire drinking water.

We're rounding up places around Central Texas where you can get drinking water.

Austin-area warming shelters

A spokesperson for the Red Cross representing Central and South Texas said they are providing water, snacks, cots, blankets, comfort kits and hygiene items to warming centers throughout the region and directing people to make their way to the closest one. You can find a list of warming centers here.

Cedar Park Recreation Center

Located at 1435 Main St., volunteers in Cedar Park will give away one case of water per family and have refill stations for families in need. This starts at noon Feb. 19 and lasts until they run out.

Cedar Park City Hall

At City Hall buildings 3 and 4, located at 450 Cypress Creek Road, you can fill up your own jugs or containers from Friday through Sunday.

The limit is 20 gallons per family.

The water filling centers are open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.