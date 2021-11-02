Austin activates cold weather shelters Thursday amid wintry weather

Temperature highs for the next few days are not expected to get out of the 30s.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has activated its cold weather shelters as the area experiences a Winter Weather Advisory.

City officials said that single adults in need of shelter should report to the Central Library, located 710 W. Cesar Chavez St. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families in need of shelter should report to the Downtown Salvation Army Shelter, located at 501 E. 8th St., by 6 p.m.

According to the City, a health screening for COVID-19 will be given during registration and the temperatures of those seeking shelter will be checked.

For the latest weather updates in the Austin area, check KVUE's forecast here.

For more information, officials advise calling the 24/7 hotline at 512-305-4233.

