At least two dead in East Austin fire

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a deadly fire around 11:13 a.m. Wednesday morning in East Austin.
As of 11:33 a.m., officials said there are two deceased and six total patients. One remains in critical condition and three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
AFD said multiple victims have been rescued at 2932 block E. 12th street, but there are possibly more casualties.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
