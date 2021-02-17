At least two dead in East Austin fire

The Austin Fire Department and Austin EMS are at the scene. They say there are multiple casualties.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a deadly fire around 11:13 a.m. Wednesday morning in East Austin.

As of 11:33 a.m., officials said there are two deceased and six total patients. One remains in critical condition and three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

AFD said multiple victims have been rescued at 2932 block E. 12th street, but there are possibly more casualties.

AFD and @ATCEMS are onscene working structure fire 2932 E.12th with multiple victims that have been rescued. Possibly multiple fatalities. More info when available. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 17, 2021

This story will be updated as more details become available.