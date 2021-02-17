List: Restaurants that are open in Austin area

x
Here is a list of locations that are open Wednesday in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many stores and restaurants are closed as a result of the winter storm that's led to power outages and dangerous road conditions, but below is a list of locations that are open Wednesday in the Austin area.

This list is developing and will be updated.

Restaurants 

Almarah Mediterranean Cuisine

  • Open until 10 p.m.
  • Address: 12129 Ranch Rd 620 N. #450, Austin, Texas 78750

Chi'Lantro BBQ

  • Serving over 400 free hot meals at Mueller location 
  • Address: 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd 
  • Hours:  12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

China Gold 

  • Open for takeout only, cash preferred, but can take card if Internet works
  • Address: 12300 Ranch Road 620 N
  • Hours: Planning to open around noon (could close early, if they run out of food)

China Harbor

  • Open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Address: 801 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, Texas 78745

Civil Goat

  • Pick up orders only 
  • Address: 704 N. Cuernavaca Dr. 
  • Hours: Taking orders until 2:30 p.m. 

Dia's Market Austin

  • Open with limited hours
  • Address: 812 Justin Ln.
  • Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Papa Jack's 

  • Open as long as it has power
  • Address: 108 W. Center St. Kyle, Texas 78640

OMG Squee

  • Open until 10 p.m. 
  • Address: 4607 Bolm Rd., Austin, Texas 78702

