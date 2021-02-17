List: Restaurants that are open in Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Many stores and restaurants are closed as a result of the winter storm that's led to power outages and dangerous road conditions, but below is a list of locations that are open Wednesday in the Austin area.
This list is developing and will be updated.
Restaurants
- Open until 10 p.m.
- Address: 12129 Ranch Rd 620 N. #450, Austin, Texas 78750
- Serving over 400 free hot meals at Mueller location
- Address: 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd
- Hours: 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Open for takeout only, cash preferred, but can take card if Internet works
- Address: 12300 Ranch Road 620 N
- Hours: Planning to open around noon (could close early, if they run out of food)
- Open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 801 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, Texas 78745
- Pick up orders only
- Address: 704 N. Cuernavaca Dr.
- Hours: Taking orders until 2:30 p.m.
- Open with limited hours
- Address: 812 Justin Ln.
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Open as long as it has power
- Address: 108 W. Center St. Kyle, Texas 78640
- Open until 10 p.m.
- Address: 4607 Bolm Rd., Austin, Texas 78702
