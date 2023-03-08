What to bring with you during a wildfire evacuation

When evacuations are underway, things can happen pretty quickly. The U.S. Forest Service says keeping things under control is all about preparation.

AUSTIN, Texas — As elevated fire weather concerns continue across the Austin area and wildfires burn in Bastrop and Burnet counties, evacuations may be top of mind for Central Texans.

Residents near the Powder Keg Pine Fire in Bastrop County were temporarily evacuated Tuesday evening, though the Mesquite Field Fire – also in Bastrop County – did not require any evacuations to be ordered. Meanwhile, some homes were evacuated as a result of the Wandering Oak Fire in Burnet County.

The service recommends grabbing important documents like your homeowner's policy, auto policies, life and investment files and the like. You should also round up your pets ahead of time and make sure they are in a place where you can get them quickly if you have to leave. You should also make sure you have important items like cameras and jewelry ready to go.

When it comes to being prepared, one of the best ways to stay informed is through weather notifications. You can sign up for notifications at WarnCentralTexas.org to be alerted about fire danger and other dangerous weather.

