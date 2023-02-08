Crews battle second wildfire in Bastrop County this week

The 20-acre wildfire near Hellinger Road has been named the Mesquite Field Fire.

BASTROP, Texas — Crews are battling a 20-acre wildfire in Bastrop County on Wednesday, the second wildfire in the area this week.

The wildfire near Hellinger Road has been named the Mesquite Field Fire, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

As of around 5 p.m., the fire was 30% contained. Forward progression has not been stopped.

Three structures were threatened, but no evacuations have been ordered.

One helicopter was dropping water on the fire, and dozers were working on containment lines. The Texas A&M Forest Service was called in to assist with battling the fire.

Meanwhile, fire crews are still working to contain the Powder Keg Pine wildfire in Bastrop County near State Highway 71 and Harmon Road that started on Tuesday afternoon. As of 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, that fire had burned 100 acres and was 65% contained.

On Tuesday, residents were evacuated as the fire threatened nearby structures. They have since been allowed to return to their homes.

The cause of each fire is not known at this time.

Central Texas is under a series of burn bans that prohibit or restrict outdoor burning for public safety.