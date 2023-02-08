'Oh, no, not again' | Tuesday's fire reminds Bastrop residents of losses from 2011 fire

A number of local businesses and homes near Highway 71 in Bastrop were threatened Tuesday night in the Powder Keg Pine fire. At least one structure was damaged.

BASTROP, Texas — Jim Attra is a local business owner who owns three businesses along Highway 71 in Bastrop.

All three of Attra's businesses were within just mere feet of the flames from the Powder Keg Pine fire Tuesday night.

“I'm going, ‘All my property is fixin’ to go up in smoke,’” Attra said.

This isn’t the first time this area has been threatened by a wildfire. In the 2011 Bastrop fire, every single one of the structures on this same property all went up in flames.

“They lost everything, the house and all the businesses, so we're going, ‘Oh, no, not again, here we go,’” Attra said.

Attra bought these properties a few years after the previous owners had to completely rebuild everything on the land. He said it was a concerning sight to see flames all around him when he arrived there on Tuesday afternoon.

"It was a glow,” Attra said. “You would see it go down, then see it come back up.”

All of the tenants of his businesses evacuated Tuesday afternoon, but Attra was still worried it could end like it did in 2011.

“As long as the people weren't in harm's way, we were good,” Attra said. “But I was thinking, okay, here we go. We got to rebuild all this, start all over again and we're going, I don't want to do that.”

River Perkins was born and raised in Bastrop and was also shocked to see flames moving closer to his house on Tuesday evening.

“It was scary, I mean, how it could get to our house pretty quick, and how fast it burns in the dry grasses,” Perkins said.

Perkins had to evacuate his home for a few hours, but both before he left and after he returned, his father was watering around their house to make sure the flames didn’t come near.

“He grabbed the water hoses and started watering, and he was watering out back and all around, while I was grabbing a lot of the stuff inside, and then I came out and help him start watering,” Perkins said.

Perkins was relived the fire stayed away overnight, but said he would spend the day watering all around his house to keep it safe.

