Officials urge residents to evacuate as crews battle grass fire near Highway 71 in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office reporting several agencies are responding to a grass fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire -- now named the Powder Keg Pine fire -- is in the vicinity of State Highway 71 and Harmon Road. Crews are working to get the fire under control.

Austin Fire Department and the Travis County ESD called in multiple units to assist in containing the grass fire.

As of Tuesday at 4:18 p.m., the fire is 10% contained and burned 40 acres, according to officials on the scene.

Officials are asking those who live in the area between Harmon Road and Pine Hill Loop to evacuate the area. They are also asking those residents to go to a safe location while crews work on containing the fire.

A KVUE viewer sent in pictures from the Powder Keg Pine fire.

We are at the #powderkegPine wildfire in Bastrop.



Crews are dumping water. The fire is near Hwy 71 and Harmon Road. We can see the blaze inching closer to homes. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/9UNf73Um4I — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) August 1, 2023

You can see the flames are close to homes and businesses near Highway 71. #PowderKegPine @KVUE pic.twitter.com/Omh0ZHO8Ap — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) August 1, 2023

KVUE's Reporter Daranesha Herron is on the scene of the Powder Keg Pine fire in Bastrop County where crews are dumping water.

Emergency management reported no injuries or damages to any homes or structures in the area.

Anyone who has been impacted by the evacuation can contact the hotline at 512-303-4300.