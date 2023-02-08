Critical fire risk for Central Texas this week

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for most of the area on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has been struggling with historic heat the past couple of months, and now our fire weather concerns are on the rise.

Most of Central Texas is under a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday from noon until 9 p.m. This means critical fire weather conditions will be present and any fires that do start could spread quickly.

Red Flag Warnings are issued due to a combination of several conditions that lead to critical fire weather concerns. These include wind, low relative humidity and dry fuels created by our ongoing drought.

Sustained wind speeds up to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph are possible Wednesday, along with relative humidity as low as 20%. According to the National Park Service, grass, pine needles and other fire fuel become drier when relative humidity drops. This is due to the moisture in the fuel being transferred into the air.

Relative humidity decreases as temperatures increase, so the excessive heat during the afternoons lower our relative humidity values.

Unfortunately, the "heat dome" we've been monitoring for the past couple of weeks isn't expected to release it's hold over Texas. This will cause our hot and dry pattern to continue over the course of the week and keep our fire weather concerns elevated.

The extended precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center provides a small glimmer of hope for rainfall for mid-August. Forecast models are hinting at above-average rainfall for some portions of Texas, but mostly north of the KVUE viewing area.

Our most recent forecast does not include any significant rain chances over the next 7 days.

