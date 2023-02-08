Homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire in Burnet County

The fire was reported in an area near County Road 100 and Billy Joe Fox Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — On a day when fire danger is at a high, a new wildfire has popped up in Burnet County on Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported in an area near County Road 100 and Billy Joe Fox Drive.

People living in homes northwest of County Road 100 were told to evacuate just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was responding to a request for assistance to contain the fire, which it is calling the Wandering Oak Fire.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was 22 acres and 25% contained.