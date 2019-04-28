DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Thousands of people gathered in Dripping Springs to celebrate their roots for the annual Founders Day Festival.

Tillman Bellotto tried his luck at carnival games Saturday afternoon.

"It's really fun because there is a lot of fun games," said Bellotto, who is only seven years old.

He's joined by thousands of others soaking in the good food and fun at Founders Day Festival, the biggest festival in Dripping Springs all year.

"It brings people together because you run into people you've known they've since they were little," said Katrina Bass, who has been coming to the festival for nearly a decade.

"It's celebrating this town being founded and becoming a community," said Bass.

The festival honors the founding of Dripping Springs in 1850 when the Moss, Wallace and Pound families first moved in.

From three families to now thousands, Dripping Springs has grown a lot over the years.

"It's cool to see people you recognize or the new people you meet because they're new to the community," said Bass.

A not-so-small town honoring their beginning, giving those like little Tillman the opportunity to enjoy all that Dripping Springs has to offer.

"If you come out, remember to have fun and remember this is about community in celebrating what Dripping Springs is – one big family," said Bass.

The festival will continue until Sunday, April 28, the carnival rides will open from noon to 5 p.m.

