DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The owners of The Switch in Dripping Springs created the restaurant with the hope of providing a place that friends and family would be able to gather and enjoy each other’s company.

The menu is full of great dishes, including brisket, ribs, oak-smoked fried chicken wings smothered in white barbecue sauce and a double-cut smoked pork chop with crawfish gravy.

They operate on four 1,000-gallon offset pits and one sausage pit. The brisket gets smoked for 14 to 16 hours, and the oak used to cook the brisket puts off notes of vanilla and caramel as it burns.

All the sausage at The Switch is manufactured in house. It’s 100% beef sausage that uses brisket. They also have jalapeno cheese sausage and pickled pork sausage.

If you’re eating with a group, The Switch will cater or you can host your event in their private room.

For more information about The Switch, click here .

