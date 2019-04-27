POWAY, Calif — San Diego Sheriff’s have detained a man in connection to a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

According to police, a man walked into the Chabad synagogue in Poway and started shooting. Police say there are "a lot of injuries" with varying degrees of severity.

The shooter then took off down the street where he was eventually taken into custody. Authorities are confident their was only one shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brandon Lewis

Heather Hope