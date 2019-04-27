WIMBERLEY, Texas — A kangaroo that escaped his enclosure in Wimberley is returning home on Saturday, after a week on the loose in the Central Texas town.

The kangaroo, Harry, jumped out of his exotic ranch family at Trails End Ranch, sparking a county-wide search for the marsupial.

Several Hays County residents documented their kangaroo sightings this week on social media as the animal hopped through the town.

A Facebook post to the Wimberley Community Forum page on Saturday said Harry was on his way back home.

“Thank you all for the support, funny memes and sighting reports,” wrote owner Christi Jacobs.

Ranch owner Roy Dale was out of town at his other exotic ranch in West Texas when the kangaroo escaped.

"I put him [the kangaroo] there to see how he was going to do before I put some more with him," Dale told KVUE.

He thought his grates would keep his new kangaroo on his property, but he hopped right over.

"I didn't think he could jump that far," said Dale.

Dale was back in town on Friday and worked with his neighbors and the sheriff's department to bring Harry back home.

Jacobs said the animal was caught after her dad “darted” him.

