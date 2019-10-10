AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Census Bureau opened two U.S. Census Offices in Central Texas on Oct. 10, ahead of the 2020 census.

The Austin-Travis County Area Census Office (ACO) and Leander-Williamson County ACO will serve as the operational hub for the upcoming census and will hire thousands of staff in Travis County and 20 surrounding counties in the coming months.

RELATED:

Researchers question Census Bureau's new approach to privacy

Income inequality in US at highest level in more than 50 years

Up to 850 jobs coming to Kyle as SmileDirectClub opens plant

There are three ways to respond to the 2020 Census: by phone, mail and a new online option. The online option is expected to make self-response more efficient for most Travis County residents.

The Census data is responsible for the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds and grants annually. This money is spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs for Texas residents.

The U.S. Census Bureau said the opening of these ACOs is important to ensure the 2020 Census is easy, safe and important for everyone in Central Texas.

WATCH: New 2019 Texas census data released

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Crickets take Austin by 'swarm,' causing business to temporarily close

After series of Downtown Austin apartment burglaries, 3 more hit Monday

Austin’s newly-hired ‘homeless strategy officer’ moving to consulting role for city

Joshua Brown had long criminal history including drug dealing, documents show