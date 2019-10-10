AUSTIN, Texas — Three Downtown Austin apartments were reportedly burglarized on Monday, and according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, this comes after a series of burglaries that have happened in that area since July.

Austin police said they believe the burglaries of seven high-end buildings downtown are connected because of the way the burglars forced their way inside.

The following locations have reportedly been broken into:

The Bowie, 311 Bowie St.

Zilkr on the Park Condominiums, 1900 Barton Springs Road

Ashton Austin, 101 Colorado St.

Cole Apartments, 300 S. Lamar Blvd.

Windsor on the Lake, 43 Rainey St.

Northshore Austin, 110 San Antonio St.

Seven Apartments, 615 W. Seventh St.

The apartments that were burglarized on Monday include Windsor on the Lake, Northshore Austin and Seven Apartments, according to police data.

Police said in most of the burglaries, the suspects hit several units in one building at a time, wrenching the door open with tools such as a crowbar, according to the Statesman.

“It’s really puzzling that nobody’s seen these guys and reported them as being suspicious,” Sgt. Matthew Sanders told the Statesman. “We anticipate they’ll be carrying a duffle bag or backpacks. We want those things reported to 911.”

If you have any information regarding these burglaries, contact the police using the Austin burglary tip line at 512-974-6941.

