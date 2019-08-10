KYLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in December 2018.

More jobs are coming to the City of Kyle!

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday morning that SmileDirectClub's Access Dental Lab will create a new high-tech manufacturing lab in Kyle, Texas.

Dan Baker, who is the global head of supply chain for Access Dental Lab, said the company will create a total of 850 new jobs in the marketplace.

“Thanks to Governor Abbott’s Texas Enterprise Fund, SmileDirectClub has the great privilege of bringing hundreds of quality jobs to the City of Kyle, Texas," Baker said. "The decision to expand our U.S. manufacturing and distribution supply chain to Texas is owed to the state and community leadership’s support for innovation and their belief in our mission."

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the lab will occupy 150,000 square feet in the Hays Logistics Center, which is part of a txpayer-subsidized park that was built to attract development.

Access Dental Lab is a subsidiary of Access Dental Lab, LLC, SmileDirectClub’s manufacturing and distribution affiliate, Abbott said.

"I am pleased that SmileDirectClub has chosen Kyle as their home base for Access Dental Lab TX, and I look forward to the prosperity and success that their investment will bring to the entire Lone Star State," said Abbott. "This exciting new expansion will bring even greater economic prosperity for this community, and the job creation and capital investment spurred by this announcement will create even more economic opportunities for Texans."

The City of Kyle is set to give more details and approve the deal at noon on Tuesday.

