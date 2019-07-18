AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's changes to its homeless ordinances have led to a lot of conversation online – and now one local political figure is taking action.

Travis County GOP Chair Matt Mackowiak has started a Change.org petition to "rescind the homeless camping ordinance in Austin."

Mackowiak's goal is to get 2,500 signatures on the petition, which he will then present at the Aug. 8 Austin City Council meeting.

Mackowiak writes in the petition – which can be accessed on Change.org and via a redirect link, "SaveAustinNow.com" – that the result of the City's decision to change the ordinances has been "chaos," and "It is time to rescind this policy which is bad for tourism, the Austin economy, public safety and public health."

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the petition had over 2,200 signatures.

But can a Change.org petition actually influence city policy?

The short answer: No. The City's media relations manager told KVUE that a Change.org petition does nothing officially, and it doesn't initiate any binding process to change anything.

According to the City's website, an initiated ordinance petition may be submitted to city council if it is "signed by qualified voters of the City equal in number to the number of signatures required by state law to initiate an amendment to this Charter."

"Qualified voters" are registered voters, and the number of signatures required by state law is at least 5% of the number of qualified voters of the municipality or 20,000, whichever number is smaller.

So, why has Mackowiak made the Change.org petition if it will have no official impact?

Mackowiak told KVUE he understands and accepts that the petition isn't official, but he hopes gaining the 2,500 signatures will provide evidence to city leaders that there are a lot of people against the ordinances changes. He hopes the petition will influence the city council in some way.

