AUSTIN, Texas — The Downtown Austin Alliance will host a public forum addressing the recent camping and sit/lie ordinances that went into effect at the beginning of this month.

The panelists will include Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley, Veronica Briseño of the City of Austin Interim Homeless Strategy Office, and Bill Brice, Vice President Investor Relations for Downtown Austin Alliance.

The panel will take place on Tuesday, July 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church located at 200 E. Eighth Street.

RELATED:

What Mayor Adler learned about homelessness on his LA, Seattle tour

City of Austin continues underpass cleanups despite new homeless ordinances

Attendance is open to all but those interested in attending must RSVP at the link provided here.

The Downtown Austin Alliance works with key downtown stakeholders to advance the collective vision for the future of Downtown Austin. The alliance is engaged in dozens of projects and issues that contribute to the safety, cleanliness and appeal of Downtown Austin to residents, employees and visitors.

Gov. Abbott: City addressing homelessness, the best is San Antonio



PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas man dies after contracting flesh-eating bacteria

Woman says she was viciously attacked while tubing in New Braunfels

Grand Prairie 21-year-old deals with loss of entire family to alleged drunk driver