AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who tossed a lit firework from a moving car, which in return ignited a homeless couple's tent.

Officials said the incident happened on July 17 at 2:45 p.m. at the off-ramp from North Interstate Highway 35 to Airport Boulevard.

The firework landed on the pavement and lit grass and the tent on fire.

If you may have seen the vehicle responsible or know any further information, call the AFD's arson office at 512-974-0240.

