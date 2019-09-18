AUSTIN, Texas — Five Austin police officers were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after allegedly being injured by a homeless man in Downtown Austin.

According to Ken Casaday, the president of the Austin Police Association, the homeless man was vandalizing cars downtown at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When approached by the officers, he resisted arrest and attacked, according to Casaday.

Casaday said five officers were either injured in the process of trying to apprehend the man or were exposed to blood. One officer was bit on the knee.

All five officers were hospitalized, but have since been released.

This incident occurred on the eve of an Austin City Council meeting that is set to address amendments to this summer's homeless ordinance changes.

