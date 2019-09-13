AUSTIN, Texas — The Community First! Village in southeast Austin is breaking ground on its new entrepreneur hub building.

The building is expected to be complete by mid-2020.

This new facility will help people in the homeless community get back on their feet.

Community First! Village is a non-profit that provides affordable, permanent housing for men and women who are chronically homeless.

It says the new building “will empower our residents to express themselves with their own unique gifts and talents.”

One resident, Earth Drum, has been in the community around two and a half years.

“Before I moved here I was homeless for a couple of years,” he said. “I had a business but it all collapsed and I found myself without connection and support and help.”

Community First! Village’s John Paul Dejoria said they will be creating things to give back to the community.

“What's going to come out of it is they'll be able to hire other people, give back and not take,” said Dejoria.

For the village’s residents, that makes all the difference.

Earth Drum said, “This place has given me the opportunity to feel pride in my life.”

