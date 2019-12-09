AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin man who pioneered 3D-printed guns will be sentenced on Thursday after accusations of sexual assault.

Cody Wilson was accused of sexually assaulting a teen and then paying her $500 in an Austin hotel back in 2018.

Wilson allegedly met the victim through the website SugarDaddyMeet.com in August of 2018. After the victim told police about the incident, Wilson was arrested in a hotel in Taiwan in September of 2018.

Wilson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of injury to a child in August. The plea deal is expected to keep him out of prison, but he won't be allowed to have a gun, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The deal also requires him to register as a sex offender for seven years while he serves deferred adjudication probation.

His arrest in 2018 came shortly after he sold his controversial designs for 3D printed guns online.

Wilson, who was the founder of 3D-printed gun company Defense Distributed, resigned shortly after the accusations surfaced.

