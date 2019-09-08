AUSTIN, Texas — The above video is from another story on Jan. 2, 2019.

Cody Wilson, who is accused of having sex with an underage 16-year-old girl nearly one year ago, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of injury to a child, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin-American Statesman

Wilson came into the spotlight last year when he sparked a controversy over the ability to use a 3-D printer to make firearms.

Wilson allegedly met the victim through the website, SugarDaddyMeet.com back in August 2018. The victim told police about their meeting and Wilson was later arrested at a hotel in Taiwan in September.

The Austin-American Statesman reported Aug. 9 that Wilson's lawyers made a tentative plea agreement with Travis County prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of injury to a child in exchange for a recommended sentence.

The guilty plea will keep him out of prison, but require him to register as a sex offender for seven years while serving deferred adjudication probation.

The Austin-American Statesman said Wilson forfeited his firearms last year when he was released from jail on bond and he will not be able to own a gun while on probation.

Wilson is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 12.

After the alleged sexual assault, police said Wilson paid the victim $500.

Wilson was indicted in January on the sexual assault, indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure charges. The injury to a child offense Wilson pleaded guilty for is a less severe charge than the indicted charges, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

