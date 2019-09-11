AUSTIN, Texas — It's day two of the state's homeless campsite being open near US 183 and Montopolis Drive and people are starting to move in.

Michael Johnson and Jose Cruz said they heard about the campsite on the news and hopped on their bikes to check it out.

"We thought, 'Wow, we got bikes that can handle the terrain as long as it’s not on the freeway,'" said Johnson. "We should be able to get there.”

To help people get to the site, Marriette Hummel with Capital Metro said they are planning to provide transportation. Hummel said right now they are waiting on the governor's office for more direction on when and where to pick up people.

On Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety patrolled the campsite. They told KVUE that they will be watching the camp 24 hours a day.

"It’s like perfect," said Johnson. "When we got here, there wasn’t anyone here but two guys. We don’t have to talk to anyone to be here or sign up."

Troopers at the campsite said they will be taking headcounts to keep up with how many people are at the campsite.

The troopers also said they are talking to organizations about bringing food to the camp.

Johnson and Cruz both agreed that living at the camp will be better than staying under an underpass.

