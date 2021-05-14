Video: Austin Fire Department puts out campfire near Lady Bird Lake

Officials said no injuries were reported and witnesses reported seeing a woman fleeing the scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department on Friday put out a campfire near Lady Bird Lake.

The AFD said officials responded around 6:45 a.m. on the 700 block of W. Cesar Chavez St. near West Avenue. The fire was found near the water's edge, burning up an area around 20 feet by 30 feet.

Based on witness statements, officials believe a woman who may have been connected with the fire fled the area. The AFD said it does not yet know what the cause may have been but said no injuries were reported.

James Lafferty, who witnessed the fire, sent KVUE a video of the fire Friday:

Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly, who has been outspoken in favor of Austin's vote to reinstate the homeless camping ban, tweeted, "Exhibit A: Why we should not allow homeless camping in public parks. That's the tweet."

Voters approved Proposition B in the May election. It bans people from camping in public areas that aren't designated by the Parks and Recreation Department; sitting or lying on public sidewalks in and near downtown and the University of Texas campus; and panhandling at specific hours and locations.