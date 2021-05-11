2 killed in Caldwell County shooting, officials say

The shooting happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. on May 10 in the area of northwest River Road and Scull Road.

MARTINDALE, Texas — Two men were killed Monday in a shooting near Martindale, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said.

According to CCSO, it received a 911 call at approximately 8:52 p.m. on May 10 for gunfire in the area of Northwest River Road and Scull Road near Martindale. When sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying next to a vehicle. Emergency crews got to the scene at 9:05 p.m. and began treatment on the men.

One of the two victims was declared dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Seton Hays, where he later died.

Caldwell County sheriff's deputies conducted an investigation, where they honed in on two suspects. Those two suspects were arrested in Hays County on capital murder charges and taken to the Caldwell County Jail. Authorities did not release the identities of the suspects nor the victims.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said it does not believe there are any additional suspects involved in this incident at this time. The sheriff's office said it will release more information regarding this incident as it develops.