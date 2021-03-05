Austin has passed Prop B, reinstating the public camping ban. What happens now?

By voting in favor of Proposition B, voters have approved making it illegal to camp in certain public spaces in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters made their voices heard in the May election on the controversial Proposition B, which aims to reinstate the public camping ban that was reversed in July 2019.

Voters approved the proposition 57% to 43%.

Prop B Opposition

Prop B garnered strong and passionate pushes of support and opposition from city leaders and local organizations. Austin City Council Member Greg Casar said Prop B was not a solution to homelessness in Austin.

"As results roll in, I expect the results for Prop B will get closer," said Casar. "But I do not believe Austin is as divided as this election makes it seem. The overwhelming majority of Austinites share a common goal, no matter how folks voted on Prop B. We all want to get people out of tents and into homes. Our community must come together after this election and house 3,000 more people, because we can only solve homelessness with homes, not handcuffs."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler was also notably against passing Prop B. Adler said in a statement that he believes the next step of ending homelessness is to put resources into housing options for "unhoused residents."

Prop B Support

In February 2020, the PAC Save Austin Now started a petition to put an item on the November 2020 ballot to reinstate the City's camping ban. In August, the City clerk ruled that the group's petition did not succeed due to an insufficient number of signatures.

Save Austin Now continued its efforts to get the item on a ballot, starting a second petition. A day after the group reportedly secured enough signatures to potentially put the item on the May ballot, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that if Austin didn’t elect to reinstate its camping ban, the State would step in.

In February 2021, the City Clerk’s Office certified Save Austin Now’s petition, and the Austin City Council approved ballot language.

That month, the city council also voted to pass its amended HEAL initiative, which would partially reinstate the camping ban going forward. The initiative's aim is to remove those experiencing homelessness from four high-traffic areas in Austin and connect them with housing and shelters. The first phase of the initiative is expected to be completed by late this summer. It is unclear at this time if or how the reinstatement of the ban will affect that initiative.

On Saturday night, Save Austin Now tweeted, "WE JUST WON BIG-LY."

What's Next After Passing Prop B? How will it be enforced?

The camping ban will go into effect on May 11.

From that day onward, it will be illegal for people experiencing homelessness to camp in any public area not designated by the Parks and Recreation Department; to sit or lie on a public sidewalk or sleep outdoors in and near the downtown area and the area around the University of Texas campus; and to panhandle at specific hours and locations.

The City of Austin sent the following statement regarding the enforcement of Prop B moving forward:

"Following voter approval of Proposition B, the new ordinance will take effect on May 11, 2021. In the meantime, staff will be evaluating options for how to best implement the new ordinance. We will start with education and outreach, and will focus first on individuals living in situations that present higher health and safety risks. Outreach will be ongoing as we continue to assess encampment sites and coordinate with our service providers. The City remains committed to advancing solutions to address the complex challenge of homelessness in our community. Almost 1,900 people experiencing homelessness in Austin were moved into housing last year – an 8% increase over 2019 – and the City of Austin continues to make strategic investments to expand the housing resources available to Austinites experiencing homelessness.”

In an email sent from APD Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon to the department, he said they're working closely with City Management, the Law Department, and several City departments to identify options to best implement the ordinances which go into effect on May 11. Chacon said in the email that he'd provide more guidance and training bulletins in the coming days.

"This change will require a city-wide effort and APD is part of a cross-departmental team of City staff who are working together to look for ways to implement the changes in order to address the concerns of all residents in the least disruptive way possible and in line with our City’s mission," Chacon said in the email. "We will start with education and outreach, focusing first on those persons in situations that present higher health and safety risks. Collectively, our outreach efforts will be ongoing as we continue to assess encampment sites and coordinate with our service providers."

KVUE has reached out to ECHO and other outreach providers for guidance on their steps in response to the passage of Prop B. We'll update this story with their responses once we hear back.

ECHO gave the following statement:

"Thousands of Austinites are now at risk of fines and jail time for no other reason than not having a safe, stable place to go. But election results do not change evidence: A home was the first step toward ending homelessness before this vote, and it remains so now. From the outset, ECHO has followed the lead of our neighbors experiencing homelessness to amplify voices of community members who are too often ignored. Our unhoused neighbors are unequivocally demanding basic human rights like housing and healthcare, and we will continue to support efforts to achieve those rights in Austin. Our unsheltered neighbors need every one of us to come together to pursue real solutions, to scale up equitable permanent housing opportunities and supportive services that provide a stable foundation on which we all build wellbeing. Our community is stronger and healthier when everyone has the resources to meet their basic needs. A diverse coalition of partners across Austin committed in recent weeks to scaling up resources to rehouse an additional 3,000 people over the next three years, a result of a first-of-its-kind Summit to Address Unsheltered Homelessness that brought together service providers, people with lived expertise of homelessness, community advocates, the business community, and government agencies. It will take all of us, no matter how you voted, to support and expand on this work. We’ve been encouraged over the last several weeks to see so many of our fellow Austinites listening to their unhoused neighbors and supporting them in their fight to meet their basic needs. We must keep up this commitment to housing justice. We must continue to do the work."