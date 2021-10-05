Here's how the City of Austin will implement its voter-approved camping ban

The City released a four-phased approach to reinstating the camping ban.

On Tuesday, the voter-approved public camping ban is set to take effect in Austin.

Voters approved Proposition B in this month's election. It bans people from camping in public areas that aren't designated by the Parks and Recreation Department; sitting or lying on public sidewalks in and near downtown and the University of Texas campus; and panhandling at specific hours and locations.

On Monday afternoon, the City released a "phased plan" for enforcing the ban. The plan has been developed through a coordinated effort among multiple departments including the Austin Police Department (APD), the Homeless Strategy Division, the Homeless Outreach Street Team, the Downtown Austin Community Court, the Parks and Recreation Department, Austin Resource Recovery and others, according to the City.

The City said in the release that Austinites should know that it will take several weeks for this plan to be implemented. Here's a breakdown of the four phases:

Phase One

Phase one begins on May 11 and will entail a month's worth of "community engagement and education." The City said that during this period, the APD will provide available resources and verbal warnings, except in the case of imminent threats to health or safety.

Phase Two

After Phase One is completed, the City will move into Phase Two, another 30-day period where the APD will be instructed to issue written warnings and initial citations.

Phase Three

After 60 days removed from May 11, Phase Three will begin, where the APD may "initiate arrests and/or encampment clearances in situations where compliance has not been achieved after a citation has been issued."

Phase Four

There was no timetable given for the time period between Phase Three and Phase Four, but the City said in this stage that citations and arrests will continue as necessary and the APD will "coordinate with City homelessness outreach teams, and, wherever possible, will provide information about alternative options such as storing personal items, alternate campsites, available shelter, and other resources."

Camping ban opposition

For several days, protesters have been camping outside Austin City Hall ahead of the planned reinstatement of the ban. On Sunday night, they held a protest to show city leaders they stand in solidarity with people experiencing homelessness. More protesters were also spotted Monday morning.

"We are here occupying because this is not OK. Like, we need to bring awareness that the solution needs to be found. Do not criminalize people until a solution is found,” said one protester who goes by the name of Smoky Quartz.