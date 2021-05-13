x
Javier Ambler law passes Texas Senate; heads to Gov. Abbott's desk

House Bill 54 passed 27-3 after passing in the Texas House on April 15, 110-34. The bill now heads to Gov. Abbott's desk.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Javier Ambler Law, which prevents reality TV shows from partnering with Texas law enforcement, passed the State Senate in a 27-3 vote Thursday. 

Now, the bill heads to Gov. Abbott's desk.

State Rep. James Talarico put the proposal forward after the KVUE Defenders last year first revealed the details of Ambler's death after an encounter with Williamson County deputies and Austin police.

Ambler died almost exactly two years ago. Williamson County deputies began chasing him after he failed to dim his headlights, touching off a pursuit that ended in North Austin.

Deputies used Tasers on him as he shouted that he had a heart condition and could not breathe. This all happened while crews from the now-canceled show "Live PD" filmed.

“Policing is not entertainment,” said Talarico. “I’m proud that Democrats and Republicans came together to pass this bill to protect our citizens and restore integrity in law enforcement.”

RAW VIDEO: Austin-area Black man cries 'I can’t breathe!' then dies in sheriff’s custody

