Dozens test positive for COVID-19 at northwest Austin nursing home

According to the Austin Wellness and Rehabilitation website, 40 residents and 12 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Forty residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a northwest Austin nursing home, according to the facility’s website.

Austin Wellness and Rehabilitation posts data on its website charting information about COVID-19 among residents and staff.

According to the data, a resident first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 7.

By July 12, 40 residents and three staff members had tested positive.

Statewide, 10,799 long-term care facility residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services Commission. At least 1,415 people have died from the virus.

Data provided on Austin Wellness and Rehabilitation’s website does not indicate if anyone has died from the virus.

No one from Austin Wellness and Rehabilitation has responded to KVUE’s request for a comment, but the facility posted this on its website:

“Our dedicated heroes here at the facility have and continue doing their utmost to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 with preemptive and proactive measures. Some of these measures are restricting/limiting entry, monitoring staff and residents for signs and symptoms, continuous training of staff, constant deep cleaning, social distancing, cessation of communal activities, stockpiling essential PPE and equipment.”