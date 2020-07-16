Austin police investigating suspicious death near UT campus

A man was found dead with blunt force trauma inside his apartment near UT, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead near the University of Texas.

APD alerted the UT Police Department around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, after they found a man dead inside an apartment. Police said the 28-year-old man was found in the Skyloft Apartments located at 507 W. 23rd St.

Officers found the man after responding to a check welfare call. According to APD, it appears the man had blunt force trauma.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, and homicide detectives are investigating. APD added that there is no known UT affiliation at this time.

If you have any information regarding this death, contact APD by calling 311.