AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Criminal Justice Information Services Division publishes a report with crime data from local law enforcement agencies.

The FBI released its latest report on Monday, detailing crime data for 2018.

The newest data reveals a national trend of declining violent crimes and property crimes.

"Violent crime declined 3.3% between 2017 and 2018," according to the FBI's website. "Property crime decreased 6.3% during the same time period."

But the KVUE Defenders dug deeper to find out how Texas, and Austin specifically, compares to the national changes in crime.

Violent crime in the state of Texas and in Austin during the 2017 to 2018 time frame matched the trend seen nationally – a 5% decrease statewide, and a 7.7% decrease locally.

Austin's violent crime data reflects a decline more than two times what is recorded nationally.

But there’s another national trend these numbers reveal. While violent crime goes down, reports of rape are actually going up – but not here in Austin.

Between 2017 to 2018, rape offenses increased 2.7% nationally. And they went up about 1.5% in Texas.

But in Austin specifically, rape offenses went down by a little more than 5%.

New FBI data also points out a national decrease in property crime by 6.3% in the last two years.

We see that same decline in the state of Texas, but it's not the same story in Austin. The newest numbers show property crime went up 8.6% locally between 2017 and 2018.

All of this data is voluntarily submitted to the FBI by local law enforcement agencies across the country.

The numbers for these crimes could be higher because these numbers just include crimes that were reported to police.

