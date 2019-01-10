AUSTIN, Texas — Southbound Interstate 35 lanes have shut down after a deadly crashing involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning.

The southbound lanes are shut down at William Cannon Drive and traffic is currently being detoured to the frontage road. All roads are shut down from Stassney to Slaughter Lane.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash involved a vehicle and an 18-wheeler. A man was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS said.

The Austin Police Department told KVUE a man pulled over on the interstate because his car was stalling. The driver of the 18-wheeler didn't see him and slammed into his vehicle, killing the man, police said.

The Austin Fire Department has been on the scene cleaning up the area because there was a fuel spill as a result of the crash.

This is an ongoing incident. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Round Rock ISD puts principal on leave amid allegations of racist and disparaging comments

Austin resident wins $1M scratch-off, Texas Lottery says

Dell to pay $7M to settle wage discrimination case