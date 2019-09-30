TEMPLE, Texas — Two children, possibly younger than five, were found dead in a Temple home Monday, a Temple police spokesman said.

Chris Cristoff said police went to the home around 11:30 a.m. at Ave. P and South 35th St. after the Salvation Army asked them to do a welfare check.

Police found the two kids dead along with a woman who was in a catatonic state and two other children who were taken into CPS custody, Cristoff said.

Cristoff said the kids had been dead for more than a day or two.

The woman's identify was not released. Cristoff said she was taken to the hospital. He did not give her relationship to the children.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, several police vehicles and crime scene investigators were seen at Avenue P and South 35th Street.

Neighbors told 6 News reporter Andrew Moore that the home belongs to a mother and her three children and the mother just returned home from a drug treatment program.

