LIST: COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Austin from July 15 to July 18

Austin-Travis County moved to Stage 3 of its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday. Clinics start as early as Thursday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health and Travis County are offering vaccine clinics from Thursday, July 15, to Sunday, July 18. Austin-Travis County is urging people to get vaccinated after it entered Stage 3 of its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday.

If a location is offering the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, it can administer both the first and second dose. People must bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to receive their second dose.

You must be at least 12 years old to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18 years old to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Only 333 cases of the coronavirus in Austin were from fully vaccinated individuals in 2021, according to APH. APH Medical Director Dr. Desmar Walkes said this shows how important it is to get vaccinated.

A full list of vaccine clinics in the Austin area this weekend can be found below:

Thursday, July 15

Southeast Library, APH

2 to 8 p.m.

Moderna vaccine

Little Walnut Creek Library, APH

2 to 6 p.m.

Moderna vaccine

Lamar Middle School, APH

3 to 7 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Elgin High School, APH

3 to 7 p.m.

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

LBJ Early College High School, APH

3 to 7 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

JD’s Supermarket (Cameron Road), Travis County

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

JD’s Supermarket (Decker Lane), Travis County

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

JD’s Supermarket (Farm to Market 535), Travis County

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Virginia Brown Recreation Center, APH

6 to 8 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Turner Roberts Recreation Center, APH

6 to 8 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Friday, July 16

Southeast Library, APH

2 to 8 p.m.

Moderna vaccine

Little Walnut Creek Library, APH

2 to 6 p.m.

Modern vaccine

El Rancho Supermercado (Research Boulevard), Travis County

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

El Rancho Supermercado (Berkman Drive), Travis County

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Saturday, July 17

Travis County Expo, Travis County

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Del Valle High School – Opportunity Center, Travis County and APH

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Daily Middle School, Travis County

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Rising Star MBC, APH

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moderna vaccine

La Moreliana Market, Travis County

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

San Francisco Javier Church, APH

9 to 11 a.m.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna vaccine

Mendez Middle School, Travis County

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Clinica Hispana (Oltorf Street), Travis County

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Clinica Hispana (South Interstate 35), Travis County

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Virginia Brown Recreation Center, APH

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Turner Roberts Recreation Center, APH

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Little Walnut Creek Library, APH

2 to 6 p.m.

Moderna vaccine

Woodview Mobile Home, APH

5 to 7 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Sunday, July 18

Travis County Expo, Travis County

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines