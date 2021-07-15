LIST: COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Austin from July 15 to July 18

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health and Travis County are offering vaccine clinics from Thursday, July 15, to Sunday, July 18. Austin-Travis County is urging people to get vaccinated after it entered Stage 3 of its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday.
If a location is offering the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, it can administer both the first and second dose. People must bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to receive their second dose.
You must be at least 12 years old to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18 years old to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Only 333 cases of the coronavirus in Austin were from fully vaccinated individuals in 2021, according to APH. APH Medical Director Dr. Desmar Walkes said this shows how important it is to get vaccinated.
A full list of vaccine clinics in the Austin area this weekend can be found below:
Thursday, July 15
Southeast Library, APH
- 2 to 8 p.m.
- Moderna vaccine
Little Walnut Creek Library, APH
- 2 to 6 p.m.
- Moderna vaccine
Lamar Middle School, APH
- 3 to 7 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
Elgin High School, APH
- 3 to 7 p.m.
- Moderna, Pfizer vaccines
LBJ Early College High School, APH
- 3 to 7 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
JD’s Supermarket (Cameron Road), Travis County
- 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines
JD’s Supermarket (Decker Lane), Travis County
- 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines
JD’s Supermarket (Farm to Market 535), Travis County
- 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Virginia Brown Recreation Center, APH
- 6 to 8 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
Turner Roberts Recreation Center, APH
- 6 to 8 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
Friday, July 16
Southeast Library, APH
- 2 to 8 p.m.
- Moderna vaccine
Little Walnut Creek Library, APH
- 2 to 6 p.m.
- Modern vaccine
El Rancho Supermercado (Research Boulevard), Travis County
- 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines
El Rancho Supermercado (Berkman Drive), Travis County
- 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Saturday, July 17
Travis County Expo, Travis County
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Del Valle High School – Opportunity Center, Travis County and APH
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
Daily Middle School, Travis County
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
Rising Star MBC, APH
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Moderna vaccine
La Moreliana Market, Travis County
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
San Francisco Javier Church, APH
- 9 to 11 a.m.
- Johnson & Johnson, Moderna vaccine
Mendez Middle School, Travis County
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
Clinica Hispana (Oltorf Street), Travis County
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
Clinica Hispana (South Interstate 35), Travis County
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
Virginia Brown Recreation Center, APH
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
Turner Roberts Recreation Center, APH
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
Little Walnut Creek Library, APH
- 2 to 6 p.m.
- Moderna vaccine
Woodview Mobile Home, APH
- 5 to 7 p.m.
- Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Sunday, July 18
Travis County Expo, Travis County
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines
