Watch live: Austin-Travis County moves to Stage 3 of COVID-19 guidelines as cases increase

Four cases of the delta variant have been confirmed in Travis County.

AUSTIN, Texas — As COVID-19 cases in Austin and Travis County rise, leaders have updated the area's risk-based guidelines.

Leaders announced Austin and Travis County are returning to Stage 3 of the guidelines due to the four confirmed cases of the delta variant and a "dramatic increase in covid cases we’ve seen in past few days."

According to Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County Health Authority, the seven-day average for new cases has tripled from 30 to almost 90. The seven-day moving average for hospital admissions went from 7 to 20-21.

"This has to stop," Walkes said.

According to Austin and Travis County's COVID-19 dashboard, the area's seven-day moving average of new cases is 81 as of July 14. ICU capacity in the Austin area is also strained, leaders said.

BREAKING: Austin-Travis County announced this morning it is returning to Stage 3 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. pic.twitter.com/ak3pUayuos — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) July 15, 2021

Under Stage 3, those who are high risk should avoid being indoors in poorly ventilated areas and avoid travel and crowds. If they have to be in these situations, they should wear a mask.

About 30% of eligible people in Austin-Travis County have not gotten the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

At a Travis County Commissioners Court meeting this week, leaders said a total of 333 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Travis County so far in 2021 have been from fully vaccinated individuals. Austin Public Health Medical Director Dr. Desmar Walkes said this shows just how important vaccinations are.

Austin and Travis County was most recently under Stage Two of the COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. Under Stage 2, those that are at low risk of contracting the virus are advised to avoid gatherings greater than 25 people. Those who are high risk are advised to avoid gatherings greater than 10 and avoid dining and shopping unless it's essential.

"I hate that we are here together again at a press conference talking about the virus," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "I hoped I would not be in front of you again talking about a rise in COVID cases."