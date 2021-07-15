Central Texas metro area sees 191% increase in COVID-19 case counts

The positivity rate across Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop counties increased to 3.98% from 1.53% this past week.

AUSTIN, Texas — New daily coronavirus cases have nearly tripled in Central Texas over the last week. Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop counties went from seeing a combined seven-day average of 58 for new cases per day on Wednesday, July 7, to 169 on Wednesday, July 14.

On Wednesday, July 14, Travis County reported 202 new cases, Hays 110, Williamson 102 and Bastrop 6, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The delta variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Travis and Williamson County. Travis County confirmed its first four positive cases of the variant Wednesday. Williamson County confirmed its first cases of the variant in June.

Hays County Health Department epidemiologist Eric Schneider said there are no confirmed cases of the delta variant in his county, despite a rise in coronavirus cases, Wednesday.

About 61.55% of Travis County is vaccinated. Over 70% of eligible Austin residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Only 51.05% of eligible Texas residents are fully vaccinated. Williamson County and Hays County are reporting greater percentages of their populations being fully vaccinated than the state at 59.75% and 53.37%.

Travis County returned to its Stage 3 COVID-19 guidelines Thursday citing a “dramatic increase in COVID cases” over the past few days. Williamson County re-entered its “Orange Phase,” indicating high community spread, on Monday, July 12.