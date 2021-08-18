Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, Aug. 18.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 77, and an average of 598 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 468. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 96,668 cases have been reported and at least 923 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,137 active cases and 67 people are currently hospitalized (54 unvaccinated, 13 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 23,287 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 292 people have died. At least 20,858 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 543 new cases, and 12% of hospital beds are available and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 48,585 cases have been reported in the county and at least 507 people have died.



6:30 a.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Tuesday. The governor will now isolate in the Governor's Mansion. He is also receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.