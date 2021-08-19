Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Aug. 19.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 76, and an average of 601 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 513. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 97,515 cases have been reported and at least 924 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,161 active cases and 62 people are currently hospitalized (49 unvaccinated, 13 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 23,478 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 293 people have died. At least 21,024 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 360 new cases, and 11% of hospital beds are available and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 48,979 cases have been reported in the county and at least 510 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

7 a.m. – If you want to see Willie Nelson perform at the Outlaw Music Festival on Sunday, you'll need proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, according to officials with the Germania Insurance Amphitheater. If you opt for the test, it will need to be taken within 72 hours of the event.

UPDATE: Outlaw Music Festival at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on Sunday, August 22, 2021 will require a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event OR proof of vaccination for entry.



6:30 a.m. – Travis County is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the area today. The clinics will be held at:

Huston-Tillotson University (900 Chicon Street) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

J.D.'s Supermarket (8807 Cameron Road) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Travis County Community Center (15822 Foothill Farms Loop in Pflugerville) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Anyone 12 years old or older can get a Pfizer shot and anyone 18 years old or older can get a Johnson & Johnson shot.

6 a.m. – Austin ISD will provide free meals for all students throughout the school year. AISD's meal program is federally funded so the district gets reimbursed for each meal served. Because of that, each student can get breakfast, lunch and after-school meals. The program lasts through June of next year.