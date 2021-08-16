What is Regeneron COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment?

Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced the governor is receiving the treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Following that announcement, his office said he was receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

As Abbott received the Pfizer vaccine last December and reports no signs of COVID-19 symptoms so far, the big question on everyone's mind is, "What is Regeneron's treatment?"

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the monoclonal antibody treatment is a one-time treatment that's given through an IV. The drug is a combination of two antibodies that can fight off the virus before it gets worse.

According to a report by Bloomberg, recent data shows this treatment cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 70% in high-risk patients, and can reduce the chance of infection among a patient’s household members by more than 80%. However, it cannot be used on patients who are already hospitalized with COVID-19 or are on oxygen therapy.

The FDA says Regeneron's antibody treatment is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19 and still urges all eligible people to get vaccinated.