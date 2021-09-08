Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson said the governor is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment and will isolate in the Governor's Mansion.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Tuesday afternoon.

"Gov. Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner said. “The governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Gov. Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently.”

Miner said the governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. He said Gov. Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

Abbott received his COVID-19 vaccine in December of 2020 on live TV as part of a campaign to show it's "safe and easy." The Governor's Office at the time confirmed Abbott received the Pfizer vaccine.

"Gov. Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms,” said Miner.

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.



Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.



Let's keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Those who have been in close contact with the governor have been notified.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Abbott delivered a speech on Monday night to a crowd of around 600 people in Collin County with few people wearing masks and almost no social distancing. On Twitter, Abbott called it a "standing room only event."

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative, his office said.