Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Oct. 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 16 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 809,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 30,688 cases have been reported and at least 442 people have died. At least 29,465 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 6,110 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 59 people have died. At least 5,294 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 9,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 146 people have died. More than 8,762 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 15

KVUE

WATCH: Texas teachers fighting for transparency about COVID-19 spread in schools

