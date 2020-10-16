Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 809,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 30,688 cases have been reported and at least 442 people have died. At least 29,465 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 6,110 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 59 people have died. At least 5,294 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 9,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 146 people have died. More than 8,762 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
