Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Oct. 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 16 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 809,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 809,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 30,688 cases have been reported and at least 442 people have died. At least 29,465 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 6,110 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 59 people have died. At least 5,294 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 9,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 146 people have died. More than 8,762 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 15 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.