Voting early? Here are the wait times at polls in the Austin area

You can find out how long wait times are at Austin area polling locations here.

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting kicked off on Oct. 13.

As eager voters head to the polls, that means people can expect long lines around the area. KVUE's John Gusky captured a photo of a long line at the Renaissance Austin Hotel at the Arboretum just an hour after the Arboretum Boulevard location opened on Oct. 13.

If you need to know where there are early voting polling locations in Austin and Central Texas, KVUE put together everything you need to know about early voting here.

As far as wait times are concerned, the Travis County Clerk has a map on its website that updates with the approximate wait times for polling locations around the City.

For Williamson County, voters can enter their address online and a list of locations will appear in search results with wait times.

By 9 a.m. on Oct. 13, most polling locations across Travis County showed wait times of more than 20 minutes. The Austin Central Library and Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center each showed wait times of less than 20 minutes, according to the county clerk's website.

By 9 a.m. on Oct. 13, Williamson County had a handful of locations across the county showing zero to 15 minute wait times. Check out those locations here. Four locations showed a wait time of more than 46 minutes: Georgetown Randalls, Pat Bryson Municipal Hall, Brushy Creek Community Center and Round Rock Randalls.

Be sure to check out KVUE's voter guide, which covers everything you need to know about the 2020 election, including what will be on your ballot.

Once the polls close on Nov. 3, KVUE will keep track of the 2020 election results here. Mail-in ballots that are postmarked before Nov. 3 can be received by local elections offices by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day, so mail-in ballots in Texas are expected to take longer to tally.

Be sure to download KVUE's app to get updates as they come in: kvue.com/app. On the KVUE app, you can customize the type of content you would like to be notified about and see the most, including election and voting information. Find out how to customize KVUE's app here.

Also be sure to follow KVUE on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.