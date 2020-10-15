2020 Austin Trail of Lights drive-thru passes now available

The annual event is drive-thru only this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video about the annual event's history was published in December 2019.

Get ready to experience one of Austin's best holiday traditions from the comfort of the seat in your car.

The 2020 Austin Trail of Lights is drive-thru only this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and passes for the annual event are now available.

You'll need one pass per vehicle, and there can be no more than nine people in that vehicle. Vehicles with more than 10 people will need two passes.

For select dates between Nov. 28, 2020, and Jan. 3, 2021, you can purchase the following passes:

General admission passes: $25-$35 per vehicle (depending on entry time and date) with designated access each hour starting at 7 p.m.

$25-$35 per vehicle (depending on entry time and date) with designated access each hour starting at 7 p.m. Dash passes: $60 per vehicle, and presented by Northern Trust, this premium pass allows for 5:45 p.m. early access, prior to general admission at 7 p.m. Dash pass guests will also receive a box of holiday cookies and bottled water and the new ATX Lights Savings Card which offers card holders discounts at select restaurants and retailers.

$60 per vehicle, and presented by Northern Trust, this premium pass allows for 5:45 p.m. early access, prior to general admission at 7 p.m. Dash pass guests will also receive a box of holiday cookies and bottled water and the new ATX Lights Savings Card which offers card holders discounts at select restaurants and retailers. Premiere night passes: A limited number of passes for the Trail of Lights Foundation's official 2020 fundraiser and first look opportunity are now available for Nov. 28. At $95 per vehicle, this pass includes: access on an evening with highly limited attendance, a box of holiday cookies and bottled water, a commemorative Austin Trail of Lights ornament, and the new ATX Lights Savings Card.

Passes will not be sold on site, so you'll have to purchase these ahead of time.

On Sept. 17, Austin city leaders voted to pass a city ordinance that allowed the annual Trail of Lights event to turn into a drive-thru event this year.

According to the ordinance, about 1,300 cars per night can be safely accommodated in a drive-thru model. The model will allow Barton Springs Road, FM 2244 and MoPac access roads to remain open.