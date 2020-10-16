Saving Austin businesses: City council moves forward with SAVES plan to help music venues and more

The plan will also support child care centers, bars and restaurants.

AUSTIN, Texas — More help will soon be on the way to businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Thursday meeting, the Austin City Council voted to move forward with the SAVES plan to assist businesses such as child care centers, music venues, bars and restaurants. SAVES stands for Save Austin’s Vital Economic Sectors.

The SAVES resolution was passed by the council in September and will bring $15 million to businesses impacted by COVID-19.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, of the $15 million, $5 million is available to music venues only, while another $5 million is available to music venues, restaurants and arts organizations. The last $5 million is for child care providers.

Live music venues can reportedly apply for funding up to $40,000 per month for up to six months, and the total grant awards per applicant cannot exceed $160,000.