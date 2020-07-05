AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 Numbers:
- Texas: There are more than 33,000 cases in the state, which increased by more than 1,000 Tuesday, and more than 900 people in Texas have died.
- Central Texas Counties:
- Travis County: More than 1,900 cases have been reported and at least 57 people have died.
- Williamson County: More than 340 cases have been reported and at least 12 people have died.
- Hays County: There have been more than 190 cases reported in the county and at least one person has died.
Top Headlines:
- Texas barbershops, salons may reopen May 8; gyms reopen May 18, Gov. Abbott says
- Austin, Travis County to extend 'Stay Home, Work Safe' orders
- Texas sets record for largest gain of COVID-19 cases over a two-day period since pandemic began
- Changes coming to Texas Workforce Commission | Q&A with TWC on reopening business, finding jobs and catching fraud
- Am I supposed to wear a mask now in Austin-Travis County?
- Austin mayor Steve Adler says he's 'concerned' about second spike in COVID-19 cases
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Updates:
6:10 a.m. - Gov. Greg Abbott will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House today to discuss handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH: Raw: Gov. Abbott announces salons can reopen Friday
