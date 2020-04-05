KYLE, Texas — After Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order allowing many Texas businesses to reopen starting on May 1, one movie theater in Kyle is reopening.

EVO Entertainment has made an announcement that starting on Monday, May 4, two of its venues will reopen, including the location in Kyle, Texas, and Schertz, Texas, with limited operations.

In the announcement, EVO also said it will be re-launching its drive-in experience in Schertz and will soon expand it to Kyle and San Marcos, Texas.

EVO gave the following statement on what reopening will look like:

"In the coming days, we will share additional information such as what movies will be playing and how to purchase tickets, as well as expected re-openings of additional locations. In the meantime, we invite each of you to review our operating plans to see exactly what your in-venue experience will look like and view the steps we'll be taking to ensure that your entertainment experience remains safe and healthy."

EVO's full plan to reopen can be found on its website and includes information about phase one , two and three of the governor's plan to reopen Texas.

Despite being able to reopen, many Texas theaters are remaining closed for the time being, including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Violet Crown Cinema and the Paramount Theatre.

