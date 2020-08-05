AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 8 live blog.

COVID-19 Numbers:

  • Texas: There are more than 35,000 cases in the state, and more than 900 people in Texas have died. 
  • Central Texas Counties: 
    • Travis County: More than 2,000 cases have been reported and at least 59 people have died.
    • Williamson County: More than 350 cases have been reported and at least 12 people have died.
    • Hays County: There have been more than 190 cases reported in the county and at least one person has died.

Top Headlines:

Updates:

6 a.m. - Hair and nail salons in Texas can reopen Friday if they follow these guidelines.

